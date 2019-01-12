Ipswich Town v Rotherham United: Latest from Portman Road

Have your say

Paul Warne takes his Rotherham United to Portman Road to face fellow strugglers Ipswich Town in the Championship.

Joe Newell (groin) and Jamie Proctor (hip) face spells on the sidelines for the Millers, who could welcome back Kyle Vassell and Billy Jones at Portman Road today. Darren Potter (Achilles) is still sidelined, with Richie Towell suspended.

Last six games: Ipswich WDLLLL; Rotherham DLLLWL.

Referee: J Linington (Isle of Wight).

Last time: Ipswich 2 Rotherham 2, October 29, 2016; Championship.