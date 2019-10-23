Ipswich Town v Rotherham Unted: Millers boss Paul Warne set for the ‘walk of shame’

PAUL WARNE is never short of desire and intent whenever he heads to Portman Road.

Read more Team of the Week

Born and bred in Norfolk, the Rotherham United manager was a boyhood fan of Ipswich Town’s arch-rivals Norwich City, with little love lost on either side of the East Anglian football divide.

Back in January, Warne was left sore after watching his side go down to a painful 1-0 loss at Suffolk, in a game which the visitors had dominated.

Both teams go into tonight’s encounter on the back of disappointing results, with the Millers losing 2-1 at home to Oxford United and League One high-fliers Town seeing their unbeaten league record ended in a surprise 2-0 reverse at Accrington Stanley on Sunday afternoon.

Warne said: “I have got loads of people coming, about 20 odd. I do not want to make a massive deal out of me being a Norwich fan as opposition grounds hate opposition managers and this will not help my cause. And it is a ‘walk of shame’ at Ipswich to the dug-out.”

Meanwhile, Warne believes that Michael Ihiekwe’s new contract is just reward for a “virtually faultless” start to the season with the Millers.

On Ihiekwe, who has signed an extended deal until June 2022, Warne added: “He has been virtually faultless this season. He is an unbelievable athlete. He is a future captain of this team.”

Last six games: Ipswich WWWWWL; Rotherham DLWWWL.

Referee: J Busby (Oxon).

Last time: Ipswich 1 Rotherham 0, January 12, 2019; Championship.