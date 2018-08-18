Leeds United v Rotherham United: Ryan Manning hoping for happy return to Elland Road

THE Elland Road atmosphere this afternoon will be far removed from Ryan Manning’s last visit there.

The new Rotherham United loan signing was part of the QPR side who lined up at Leeds United on the final day of last season in Paul Heckingbottom’s last match in charge – when home supporters congregated out of a senseof duty as opposed to hope to say good riddance to a 2017-18 campaign that they were glad to see the back of.

Leeds may have played just one home league match since, but the mood music is totally transformed following the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa.

Manning, who has joined the Millers on a season-long loan and is eyeing an immediate debut, said: “I played at Leeds on the last day of last season and it did not go too well. I am looking forward to going back there and it is a great atmosphere and they are great fans. Hopefully, we can get a result and it will be a perfect start.”

A tenacious midfielder with combative qualities, Manning is confident that he fits into the Millers’ playing profile after talks with manager Paul Warne.

The Irishman admits to being open-minded regarding his future, with his time at United to serve a two-fold purpose in potentially putting himself in the shop window and marking the card of staff back at Rangers, where his contract runs until June, 2020.

The Galway-born player, 22, added: “He (Warne) talked about the camaraderie everyone has and how good the team spirit is.

“He said that everyone works for each other, week in, week out and that sounds like a bit of me, to be honest.

“I am hard-working and like that side of the game which he says is an integral part of the squad.

“For me, it all sounded positive to come here.”