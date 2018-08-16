Manning the fort in Rotherham United’s midfield

ROTHERHAM UNITED have bolstered their threadbare options in the middle of the park with the loan capture of QPR midfielder Ryan Manning.

The Irishman, 22, joins the Millers on loan for the rest of the 2018-19 season and his arrival is a welcome boost for manager Paul Warne, whose only current fit and recognised central midfielders are Matt Palmer and Will Vaulks.

Manning has featured off the substitutes’ bench in two of Rangers’ games so far this season - coming on at half-time in the 1-0 defeat in the R’s opening-day loss at Preston and introduced as a late substitute in the 2-0 midweek win over Peterborough United in the Carabao Cup.

The Galway-born player, who has represented the Republic of Ireland at under-21 and under-19 level, joined Rangers in January 2015 from hometown side Galway United.

His form in the 2016-17 season saw him sign two contract extensions in the space of six months, with the midfielder featuring 17 times for the Londoners last term, scoring two goals.

Manning is the Millers’ seventh signing of the summer following the additions of Sean Raggett, Kyle Vassell, Clark Robertson, Billy Jones, Zak Vyner and Marek Rodak.