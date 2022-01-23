Michael Smith and Richard Wood prove dependable as ever for Rotherham United in win over Cheltenham

Cheltenham made life difficult for the high-flying Millers, who required a 15th goal of the season from Michael Smith to maintain their promotion push.

“It was hard-fought,” said manager Paul Warne.

“I don’t want our fans turning up thinking ‘here we go, we’re going to win 5-0 today.’ Every game is an absolute battle.

Michael Smith scored his 15th League One goal of the season.( Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

“I think the pitch has gone a bit. It’s winter football and the lads are sliding about all over the place. We don’t seem as concise as normal. But, we’ve managed to win a football game and I don’t think anyone will have left not thinking we were the better side.

“With all the possession we had first-half, we didn’t create enough cutting edges. We took an extra touch before crossing it.

“Smudge has done really well for the goal. At 1-0, it’s always a problem.

“It’s a hard-fought win and it will count as much as a 4-1 will at the end of the season. In that respect, I’m pleased.

The Millers maintained their push for promotion (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

For Warne, Rotherham’s mentality was epitomised by defender Richard Wood.

“I thought he was the outstanding player,” said Warne. “He sums up what we’re trying to do here, pressing the goalkeeper at the end. He’s a massive driving force and all the players look up to him. The work-rate of the lads is phenomenal and that’s why we all get on as a group and why we have won the game today.”

Rotherham United: Vickers, Harding, Wood, Ihiekwe, Barlaser, Ogbene, Rathbone (Lindsay 83), Wiles, Miller (Ferguson 75), Smith, Ladapo (Grigg 89). Unused substitutes: Johansson, Kayode, Odofin, Edmonds-Green.

Cheltenham Town: Evans, Long (Raglan 4), Pollock, Boyle, Blair, Sercombe, Thomas, Wright, Freestone, May (Ramsey 62), N’Lundulu (Etete 70). Unused substitutes: Brown, Ben Williams, Flinders, Bonds.