Michael Smith and Shane Ferguson help Rotherham United unpick Bolton Wanderers’ lock

Paul Warne’s side have grown accustomed to teams coming to the New York Stadium and shutting up shop from minute one.

Day one of the new year brought little change to that tactic, as Bolton Wanderers – depleted in number and rusty in gametime due to Covid – signalled their intent from the off by placing nine men behind the ball.

But you don’t get to the top of a league without being able to unpick a defence and Rotherham have locksmiths all over the pitch.

Michael Smith heads in Rotherham's opening goal from Shane Ferguson's cross. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

From the explosive Republic of Ireland international Chiedozie Ogbene down the right wing to the passing of Dan Barlaser in the middle; the running beyond of Ben Wiles to the probing of Kieran Sadlier off the bench.

And then on the end of it all they have a player who can put the ball in the back of the net, the kind of player who any team chasing promotion or battling to survive as the January window opens, desperately craves.

Michael Smith had gone through something of a barren spell to close 2021, just two goals in nine games, but he rediscovered his scoring touch to break Bolton’s resistance with two typical headers.

For all Smith’s contribution was vital, for all the regular cast of supporting characters played their part, the man who proved the most effective at turning the key on Bolton’s defence was more of an unsung hero. Shane Ferguson is not someone accustomed to hogging the limelight. The archetypal left-sided player, slight of frame and unassuming, on this day he was the star turn.

Michael Smith was back in the goals. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

The 30-year-old Northern Ireland international had his right-back’s number from the first whistle, giving 19-year-old Adam Senior a lesson in wing play.

Time and again Ferguson was the outlet ball for Barlaser or Wiles. Time and again he beat Senior, either by pushing it past him to create the space to cross, or cutting in on his right foot, which was equally adept at creating danger with a whipped-in ball.

Even then Rotherham toiled to create a clear-cut chance but when they finally did in the 40th minute, the way it transpired was hardly surprising.

Ferguson beat Senior for the umpteenth time and stood a cross up to the far post where Smith rose highest to power home a header.

Michael Smith celebrates his second goal as Rotherham United beat Bolton Wanderers. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

The floodgates should have opened from there but all Rotherham’s hard work was undone within two minutes.

Eoin Doyle is one of the great predators of the lower leagues but even his shot from the edge of the area should have been comfortably saved by Viktor Johansson, but it squirmed under the hands of the Swedish goalkeeper.

The second half required patience from Rotherham.

Ferguson was not the outlet ball he so frequently was in the first half, with Ogbene’s speed down the right the more common source for the Millers.

Bolton's George Thompson goes down under pressure from Rotherham's Chiedozie Ogbene. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Sadlier came off the bench to offer a different option through the middle but it was Ogbenne who picked the lock on 74 minutes, beating his man and whipping in a cross that split two defenders and was met by Smith who glanced the ball home.

There were heart-in-the-mouth moments at the end, Bolton missing two good chances to snatch a point their previous limitations and time-wasting tactics did not deserve but Rotherham had done enough to climb back above Sunderland to the top of League One.

“I didn’t think we were at our best against a really good Bolton side. They’ve come through their Covid stuff and were desperate to play, as were we,” said manager Paul Warne, whose Millers are back on track after a Boxing Day defeat to Accrington Stanley halted their 21-match unbeaten run.

“I thought we put a lot of good crosses into the box, Shane and Chieo especially and you’re always going to give yourselves a chance to win a game if you do that. Smudge got two good goals, the second an excellent bit of football, I thought if we’d have gone 3-1 up it would have been a lot more comfortable, thankfully we’ve just done enough.”

Rotherham United: Johansson, Edmonds-Green, Wood, Ihiekwe, Barlaser, Ogbene, Rathbone (Lindsay 90), Wiles (Sadlier 62), Ferguson, Smith, Ladapo (Kayode 73). Unused substitutes: Harding, Grigg, Bola, Vickers.

Bolton Wanderers: Dixon, Senior (Brockbank 77), Santos, Aimson,John (Gordon 85), Johnston, Thomason, Kachunga, Delfouneso, Afolayan, Doyle (Bakayoko 71). Unused substitutes: Gilks, Baptiste, Tweedley, Pettifer.