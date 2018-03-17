Northampton Town 0 Rotherham United 3: Latest from Millers

Have your say

Rotherham United will be out to avoid an unwanted hat-trick of defeats when they travel to Northampton Town in League One.

After losing to Rochdale and MK Dons, Paul Warne's side face a Cobblers team fighting to avoid relegation.

Rotherham currently sit fourth in the table, nine points adrift of automatic promotion, but eight points clear of seventh-placed Plymouth.

But it was the Millers who opened the scoring, Smith firing home on 17 minutes.

David Ball doubled their advantage just after the hour mark, before Richie Towell made it 3-0.