Have your say

Rotherham United avoided an unwanted hat-trick of defeats after beating Northampton Town in League One.

After losing to Rochdale and MK Dons, Paul Warne's side faced a Cobblers team fighting to avoid relegation.

But it was the Millers who opened the scoring, Smith firing home on 17 minutes.

David Ball doubled their advantage just after the hour mark, before Richie Towell made it 3-0.