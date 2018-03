Have your say

Rotherham United will be out to avoid an unwanted hat-trick of defeats when they travel to Northampton Town in League One.

After losing to Rochdale and MK Dons, Paul Warne's side face a Cobblers team fighting to avoid relegation.

Rotherham currently sit fourth in the table, nine points adrift of automatic promotion, but eight points clear of seventh-placed Plymouth.

Team news to come...