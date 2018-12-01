Norwich City 3 Rotherham United 1: Millers fall to Canaries defeat

Norwich maintained their position at the top of the Sky Bet Championship after coming from behind to beat Rotherham 3-1 at Carrow Road.

With Leeds beating Sheffield United in the early kick-off and the Millers opening the scoring through Richie Towell in the 11th minute, the Canaries appeared to be relinquishing their position at the summit.

But Todd Cantwell's effort just after half-time triggered a turnaround as Maximillian Aarons and Teemu Pukki also found the net, the latter for the 11th time this term.