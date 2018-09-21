Nottingham Forest v Rotherham United: Mission improbable for the Millers

REFERENCES to Rotherham United’s Championship travel-sickness are enough to make Paul Warne feel somewhat weary.

An epic run without an away win at second-tier level – stretching back to April 9, 2016 – extended to 29 matches in midweek following the Millers’ 2-0 loss at Aston Villa and the history books provide even more grim reading ahead of today’s trip to the City Ground.

United have not beaten Forest anywhere in their past 22 outings and they are winless on their last 13 appointments to the red side of Nottingham – since a 2-0 victory way back in April, 1955.

Given that, the club’s latest visit to Forest is unlikely to be greeted with too much enthusiasm by the Millers, whose travelling contingent will include Warne’s other half and two children this afternoon – with the family being regulars at the club’s games.

Warne, for his part, is not reading too much into history and insists that the Millers must keep believing and take elements from their half-decent away shows this season at the likes of Leeds and Villa, and hope for a spot of luck.

He said: “Our mission is to go to Nottingham and come away with something. I appreciate everyone who follows the team and travels away, as do my wife and kids. We will do everything we can to give them something to smile about.

“In every game, we have been more than competitive and always set up to stay in the game. But we have not really had a chance yet to go ahead in any of those away games yet, unfortunately. Hopefully, we can get a bit of luck earlier in games.”

Thankfully, the Millers’ home form and run of three victories this season is keeping their heads above water and Warne admits he is not choosy where his side’s points come from, if it means they achieve their season’s aims come May.

He said: “In the ideal world, we would be picking up points all over the place.

“If I did not pick up an away win or draw, I would be hugely disappointed. But if I collected enough points to get to where we want to go to, I don’t think it really matters at the end of the season.”