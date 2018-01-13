Oldham 1 Rotherham United 1: Not a game for the purists, admits Warne

Paul Warne’s Rotherham United were forced to settle for a point at Oldham Athletic in League One.

Oldham kept their noses just above the drop zone by fighting back to draw 1-1 at home to Rotherham.

Ryan Williams drilled home the opener for the Millers after seven minutes before Craig Davies’s 10th league goal of the season levelled for Latics on the half-hour mark.

“It wasn’t a game for the purists,” Millers boss Warne said.

“The pitch was soft and not conducive for either team to play a passing game.

“We worked out how we were going to play before hand and we were pretty much in control of the game but we gave away a needless free-kick and they worked it quite well and scored.

“We went in at half-time and asked the lads to do everything a bit quicker.

“The lads are disappointed in the changing rooms because they think they have dropped two points, which is good from my point of view, as they are motivated to come and win but to pick up a point away from home and go seven without defeat is a good little run for us.

“It’s not the worst day I’ve had.”