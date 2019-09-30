Paul Warne eager to bring a swagger back to Rotherham United

ROTHERHAM United boss Paul Warne admitted his side were “outmuscled” in their frustrating away defeat.

Former Millers striker Jonson Clarke-Harris bagged the winning goal as the visitors failed to fire on their travels.

And Warne admitted: “I hate to say it because they’re my team and my boys, but we just got outmuscled.

“The sad reality is that we had no divine right to come here and win the game. They have not lost a home game all season.

“They are a hard team to play against. They frustrated us really well and defended well on all the set-pieces.

“When we did get the ball down and played in the first-half we created chances.

“They had chances but the chance they did score from was inexcusable. We got frustrated, but there is still 40 minutes left in the game and should have had control and passed it.

“But we didn’t and that is the most frustrating thing for me.”

Warne added: “We didn’t look menacing on any set-pieces and they deservedly won the game. We should be creating more chances and score when we’re on top, but I don’t know whether it’s a confidence thing with us. I have to get the swagger into the players.”

Rovers could have won by more if it had not been for a string of fine saves from Dan Iverson to thwart Tom Nichols, Victor Adeboyejo and Liam Sercombe.

Jake Hastie went close with a powerful volley and Matt Olosunde forced a smart fingerstip save from keeper Anssi Jaakkola.

Bristol Rovers: Jaakkola, Davies, Craig, Kilgour, Rodman (Meayese 90), Ogogo, Upson, Sercombe, Leahy, Clarke-Harris (Adeboyejo 77), Smith (Nichols 77). Unused substitutes: van Stappershoef, Kelly, Bennett, Hargreaves.

Rotherham: Iversen, Jones (Olosunde 63), Ihiekwe, Robertson, Mattock, Wiles (MacDonald 76), Lindsday, Crooks, Ladapo, Morris (Smith 68), Hastie. Unused substitutes: Wood, Barlaser, Price, Smith, Lamy.

Referee: M Salisbury (England).