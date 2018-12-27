Paul Warne facing difficult task to lift Rotherham United

SOME punishing results have arrived during Rotherham United’s epic 37-match sequence without a Championship away win – and Boxing Day’s events added to that lengthy list.

The Millers came out on the wrong end of a damaging 2-1 defeat in their survival six-pointer at fellow ‘strugglers Bolton Wanderers’, a result which extended their winless league streak to eight matches.

As a result, Paul Warne’s men hold just a one-point lead over the relegation positions, heightening the pressure to end 2018 on a positive note at Bristol City tomorrow.

Acknowledging the need to improve after a worrying setback against Wanderers, who claimed their first three point-haul since September 29, Warne said: “I thought we had pockets of really good play, but not enough.

“After coming in at 1-1 at half-time in a game of few chances, I honestly thought that we would have been a lot stronger in the second half.

“We have all got to try and get better and want to win football matches. Their effort is unquestionable, but there were times on the ball where we did not make good decisions and we never created enough chances.

“I asked the lads to win their personal battles and some did and some did not.

“It is very disappointing to lose, but it is our job to pick them up and make them feel good about themselves (again).”

Along with a few bruised minds following defeat in Lancashire, the Millers have a few injury issues to contend with ahead of tomorrow’s long trip to Ashton Gate.

Jamie Proctor is a major doubt for the game, with Richie Towell also nursing a knock from the Boxing Day encounter and they will be assessed.

Zac Vyner also has an injury issue, but is ineligible to feature against his parent club anyway.