Paul Warne left impressed as Rotherham United defender steps in at late notice

ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Paul Warne has revealed his delight at the contribution of unlikely match-winner Clark Robertson – and believes the circumstances of his weekend promotion worked for him.

The centre-half was a surprise starter in Saturday’s 2-1 victory at former club Blackpool, stepping in at left-back ahead of kick-off for Joe Mattock, who injured his quad in the warm-up.

It ultimately proved a special day for the Scot at his former stomping ground with his 87th-minute winner proving decisive in the away triumph for the Millers – as he netted for just the second time ever at Bloomfield Road.

On Robertson, who spent three years with the Seasiders before joining Rotherham in the summer of 2018, Warne said: “I was really pleased for Robbo as when you are not playing, you are down in the dumps and want to be playing every game.

“When you are not starting, you warm up a little bit differently and are a little bit off it. Then all of a sudden, you get called in.

“The good thing is when you get called in that late, you think: ‘Well, I have not got anything to lose, it isn’t my fault.’ Sometimes, it takes the pressure off you.

“If he had known before he was playing against his old club, it might have added something to it. I might do it with him more often if he can score a screamer like that!

“He did really well. Everyone loves Joe Mattock at left-back and he has been a brilliant servant for the club and in fairness, he would have been playing against their best player (Liam Feeney).

“Of all my players to go down before the game, it was the worst possible news.

“Robbo is a centre-half and pace – I do not mean this rudely – is not really his strength. Centre-halves aren’t renowned for being nippy, but I thought he kept him (Feeney) really quiet, to be fair.

“It helped when Wilesy (Ben Wiles) came over this side and Jake (Hastie) went over the other side.

Alexis Sanchez has been diagnosed with a dislocated ankle and tendon damage, Inter Milan have announced.

The Manchester United forward, on loan at Serie A side Inter, is still waiting to learn whether he requires surgery after sustaining the injury on Saturday during Chile’s goalless draw with Colombia in Alicante.

Sanchez joined Inter on a season-long loan in August after failing to impress at Old Trafford and has scored once in four appearances for the Italian club.