Peterborough United v Rotherham United - Millers feeling invincible on the road

THE montage of memories that Rotherham United have afforded themselves on their travels this season is enough to fill a fair-sized scrapbook.

An outstanding haul of eight victories from 13 League One road trips has yielded some special moments at the likes of Ipswich Town, Steve Evans’s Gillingham, Oxford United and MK Dons, where the Millers’ impregnability away from home was reinforced after they hit back from a 2-0 interval deficit to triumph.

It will be a tough game for us, but we feel pretty invincible when we are on our travels. Paul Warne

It explains why Paul Warne’s side head to London Road with confidence justifiably coursing through their veins – although a positive result and display today would surely be close to the top.

The Millers’ away league goals tally of 24 backs their feeling of invincibility, as Warne puts it, although they are mindful that they face a side whose vital statistics also measure up pretty impressively in front of their own supporters.

Peterborough’s penchant for goal-scoring at London Road has been exemplified for a good number of years in lower-league circles, with the likes of Craig Mackail-Smith, Britt Assombalonga, Dwight Gayle, Aaron McLean and Ken Charlery previously holding court.

Now, the name on Posh fans’ lips is 19-goal forward Ivan Toney, a big part of the reason why the Fen outfit boast the best home goals for tally of 29 in League One, with the marksman scoring twice in the 4-0 midweek drubbing of visiting Wycombe.

Given that the most prolific League One side at home meets the team who has scored the most on the road today, it has the makings of a goal-laden classic.

Warne said: “It will be a tough game for us, but we feel pretty invincible when we are on our travels. We really like away days and we are taking a really good following again, which is great.

“We won’t go to sit behind the ball and want to draw. We want to win.

“We went to watch them on Tuesday and they won comfortably and they have reinforced, as Peterborough always do in buying up-and-coming talent.

“When you win 4-0 against the side who are joint-top, you must have played well.

“They will look at our game as another where they want to stamp their authority on the league and they firmly believe they are going to get in the play-offs.”

Warne’s sense of satisfaction of late has been increased by the sight of his squad making light of some key defensive absentees to help keep the back door shut en route to five successive league victories.

It is the sort of mentality that separates the promotion ‘wanabees’ from the real contenders.

Warne added: “A lot of the lads have filled in and sometimes in the face of adversity, people step up.”

Left-back Joe Mattock is back in the fray today, but Clark Robertson and Billy Jones remain sidelined through injury and Adam Thompson is suspended.

Last six games: Peterborough LLLDLW; Rotherham WWWLWW.

Referee: S Oldham (Lancashire).

Last time: Peterborough 2 Rotherham 1, August 19, 2017; League One.