Preston North End v Rotherham United: Why everything is looking rosy for Ryan Williams

Ryan Williams insists there is no panic at Rotherham United despite their slide towards the Championship drop zone.

A seven-match winless run has left the Millers just one point – and one place – above the bottom three.

It is a statistic that suggests the alarm bells should be ringing at Rotherham as they attempt to avoid a swift return to League One.

But Australian forward Williams, 24, insists spirits remain high at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, with four draws in their last five outings.

“We are not worried, I know we are just outside the relegation zone, but we are playing well,” said Williams. “We are not getting hammered, we just need to turn these one-pointers into three, and defeats into one point.

“Hopefully, we can get enough points on the board to stay out of that bottom three.

“We maybe need a bit of luck too. We just need to keep doing what we are doing.

“I definitely think we will be in this league next season.”

Rotherham have not won since beating Derby County on September 15, but secured their first away point of the season in Tuesday’s 0-0 draw at Middlesbrough. So can the Millers go one better today and clinch a first win on their travels at fellow strugglers Preston North End?

“Why not? We are unbeaten in two,” said Williams. “It’s not a massive run but we will take it.

“If we could get three points at Preston, that would be a massive result and put us further away from the bottom.

“I have played in the Championship for four different clubs now, but never been in a position where I can assert myself.

“Now I am fit and healthy. I had a full season last time, got promoted, and am just really enjoying myself.

“I am enjoying working with the boys, it’s working out really well. What would make it even better is if we can get more points.

“I am happy off the pitch, too. I recently got engaged, got a baby on the way, so there’s not really a lot for me to be unhappy about.”