Rotherham United go to Preston North End today looking for their first away win in the Championship.

Team news: Billy Jones and Jon Taylor both trained on Thursday and are in contention to play. Defender Richard Wood is pushing for a recall after dropping to the bench for Tuesday’s 0-0 draw at Middlesbrough.

Last six games: Preston North End DLDWDW Rotherham United LDDLDD.

Referee: J Simpson (Lancashire).

Last time: Preston North End 1 Rotherham United 1, April 29 2017, Championship.