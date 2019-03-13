Queens Park Rangers v Rotherham United: Will Vaulks enjoys international red letter day after derby red card

IT has been somewhat of a fluctuating week in the career of Rotherham United captain Will Vaulks.

After dismissal in Saturday’s derby at Sheffield United Vaulks has been afforded a first call-up to the Wales senior squad to help soften the personal blow of his sending-off at Bramall Lane.

Elated he may be at his selection for the Wales squad who host Trinidad and Tobago in a friendly in Wrexham on March 20 and a Euro 2020 qualifier against Slovakia in Cardiff four days later, but Vaulks must sit out the Millers’ next three engagements at a critical juncture in their season, starting at Loftus Road.

It is domestic not international matters that Vaulks will concern himself with tonight as he serves as an unofficial cheerleader in the dressing room as the Millers seek their first win at QPR since November 1951 and only the second in their history.

Wirral-born Vaulks, who qualifies for Wales through his Welsh-born mother, said: “It has been a bit of a crazy week and I am still going to travel with the lads down to QPR.

“I look forward to cheering them on and hopefully seeing them do well. I’d hate to miss it.

“It has been a weird week, but the international call-up has certainly made it a little brighter.”

Defender Clark Robertson remains a doubt for the Millers and will be assessed today ahead of the trip to the capital.

Meanwhile, loan defender Sean Raggett has returned to parent club Norwich City after an injury-blighted time with the Millers.

Last six games: QPR LLLWLD Rotherham DDDDWL.

Referee: D Webb (Lancashire).

Last time: QPR 5 Rotherham 1; March 18, 2017; Championship.