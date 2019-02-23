Reading v Rotherham United: Latest from Millers

Rotherham United travel to relegation rivals Reading today in the proverbial six-pointer in the fight to stay in the Championship.

The Millers report new fresh injury issues. Sean Raggett could return to training next week, while Kyle Vassell, who recently underwent groin surgery, may be back in the fray by the end of March. Darren Potter is still not in first-team contention, while Jamie Proctor (hip) is sidelined.

Last six games: Reading LDDDWL; Rotherham LLDDDD.

Referee: J Simpson (Lancashire).

Last time: Reading 2 Rotherham 1, April 17, 2017; Championship.