Return of Ben Purrington can lift Rotherham United

ROTHERHAM UNITED assistant-manager Richie Barker is not ruling out a second coming at the club for promotion hero Ben Purrington.

The former Plymouth Argyle player scored Charlton’s first goal in their League One play-off final victory over Sunderland at Wembley, providing added gloss to a renaissance spell on loan at the London outfit.

A peripheral figure for much of his time in South Yorkshire, Purrington heads back north with a promotion on his CV, but question-marks over his future at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

On Exeter-born Purrington, who joined the Millers in a £300,000 deal from Argyle in January 2017, Barker said: “Ben has had a brilliant year. It is testament to Rotherham United that we are now able to send players out on loan who are playing regularly in League One.

“Scoring at Wembley was also amazing for Ben. I do not mind admitting that I jumped off my settee when Ben scored at Wembley as I was really pleased for him as he’s a lovely kid.

“Who is to say he cannot have a major part in what we do in the future? Ben wanted to play more regularly and that was understandable and should be commended.

“If it means we actually use him in League One, we have someone who was one of the most consistent players in the second half of the season and got promoted.”

Huddersfield Town will welcome French Ligue 1 side Montpellier HSC in a home friendly at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday, July 27 (3pm).

Montpellier finished in sixth place in France’s top division last season.

The game is the second confirmed pre-season friendly for Town’s first team, who visit Rochdale on July 17.

Jan Siewert’s side will also play friendlies – with the games to be confirmed – during a week-long stay in Austria in early July.