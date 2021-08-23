Richard Wood outlines the lessons Rotherham United need to learn after derby defeat to Sheffield Wednesday

Rotherham United's Kieran Sadlier reacts after his penalty is saved by Sheffield Wednesday's Bailey Peacock-Farrell at the New York Stadium. Picture: Isaac Parkin/PA

The Millers were well on top in the opening 45 minutes, but failed to convert several chances. And when Kieran Sadlier saw his 45th-minute penalty saved by Owls goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell, it would prove to be the turning point in the match.

“I thought we performed really well but, at the end of the day, it’s a loss,” said Wood. “In the first half, we were very good. Goals change games.

“We miss a penalty, they get a goal with one of their first chances and it swings the match. We sort of blew up after that.

Sheffield Wednesday's Lee Gregory celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game at the New York Stadium: Isaac Parkin/PA

“It was a massive turning point (the penalty). I thought we started the second half quite well but then they scored and we started getting a bit sloppy after that.

“It rattled us a bit. We have to learn that if we go a goal down in the 50th minute, it’s okay, there’s still plenty of time to come back. We never recovered, which is a shame.”

Millers boss Paul Warne agreed.

“Apart from that last 20 minutes, I was really pleased, I thought we were decent,” he said. “I thought we were really good first half, the better team. It’s obviously a blow Chieo (Ogbene) going off, he is our exciting outlet.

“When the second goal goes in, which is a rare mistake from a couple of parts, the lads just looked a little bit beaten, truth be told.

“I think they felt a little bit sorry for themselves, and I don’t know if they had a real belief that they could get back into it.”

“But up until then I thought we were really good, a good performance. Unfortunately, it’s the scoreline matters.”

On Peacock-Farrell, Warne continued: “I don’t think anyone can argue, that’s the best goalkeeper in League One.

“He made that save, a great save, and there were times today when he came and caught things that I am not so sure other keepers in this league could do.

“His was a really impressive performance and he deserved his clean sheet.”

Warne revealed Ogbene was substituted in the first half as a precaution, but he would be missing for the next fortnight.

“It’s just a bit of hamstring tightness,” said Warne. “He thought he could run it off, but I am anxious, I don’t want him out for four months like last time.

“It was precautionary, but he isn’t going to be right for a couple of weeks, I don’t think. It’s a blow.

“Chieo is our outstanding outlet, in fairness to Sheffield Wednesday, when I looked at the team they were playing two left-backs to stop Chieo’s threat.