Rotherham United 0 Ipswich Town 0: Latest from Millers

IT IS honours even at the interval between Paul Warne's Millers and Paul Hurst's Ipswich - with the visitors having the better of a goalless first-half.

Ipswich dominated the majority of the half and played some neat possession football, although genuine chances were at a premium.

Their best opportunity arrived twenty minutes in when Semi Ajayi misjudged the flight of the ball following Janoi Donacien's free kick, with Ellis Harrison briefly in on goal, but Marek Rodak made a key smothering save as the Ipswich forward attempted to round him as he advanced out of goal.

The Millers also survived an early scare when a last-ditch clearance denied former Miller Grant Ward from Gwion Edwards' low centre, while Will Vaulks did well to get in the way of Jon Nolan's goalbound strike.

At the other end, the hosts struggled to piece anything together after a slow start.

A dangerous Donacien strike was then deflected over after more Town pressure, with the Millers - despite showing plenty of commitment - failing to test Ipswich keeper Bartosz Bialkowski.

The Millers' only dangerous moment arrived just before the break when a long throw from Zac Vyner fell invitingly for Jon Taylor, but his deflected half-volley was easily gathered by the under-worked Bartosz Bialkowski.

Rotherham United: Rodak; Vyner, Ajayi, Wood, Mattock; Taylor, Vaulks, Palmer, Newell; Smith, Vassell. Substitutes unused: Price, Raggett, Jones, Wiles, Forde, Williams, Ball.

Ipswich Town: Bialkowski; Donacien, Nsiala, Chambers, Knudsen; Skuse; Edwards, Chalobah, Nolan, Ward; Harrison. Substitutes unused: subs: Gerken, Jackson, Spence, Roberts. Sears, Edun, Kenlock.

Referee: D Webb (Co.Durham).