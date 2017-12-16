Rotherham United 0 Plymouth 0: Latest from New York Stadium

Rotherham United will look to close the gap on the League One play-offs when they welcome Plymouth to the New York Stadium.

Jerry Yates starts up front with David Ball. Lee Frecklington and Joe Newell on the bench, while defender Joe Mattock passed a fitness test.

Rotherham dominated proceedings against Plymouth Argyle but have so far failed to break the visitors down and go into the half-time break level.

Richie Towell, Will Vaulks and Ryan Williams all had chances to score but the Millers have yet to hit the back of the net as they seek a first home win since October 14.

Rotherham: Rodak, Emmanuel, Ajayi, Wood, Mattock, Williams, Vaulks, Towell, Forde, Yates, Ball. Subs: O’Donnell, Frecklington, Purrington, Clarke-Harris, Ihiekwe, Newell,

Cummings.

Plymouth: Roos, Sawyer, Edwards, Bradley, Taylor-Sinclair, Diagouraga, Fox, Grant, Carey, Jervis, Taylor. Subs: Miller, Songo’o, Ainsworth, Threlkeld, Wylde, Fletcher, Cooper.

Referee: Andy Haines (Tyne & Wear)