Rotherham United 0 Reading 1: Latest from NYS

Have your say

Rotherham United welcome Reading to the AESSEAL New York Stadium today in the Championship.

The Millers were unchanged from the side which drew 2-2 at Sheffield Wednesday last week.

Sam Baldock had the game's first chance, but headed wide for the visitors.

Anthony Forde hammered a volley wide for Rotherham, but Baldock opened the scoring on nine minutes.

He beat the hosts' offside trap and drilled the ball beyond Marek Rodak.

It was a physcial battle against two clubs at the wrong end of the Championship. First Michael Smith dragged his long-range shot wide, then Royal midfielder John Swift failed to test Rodak from distance.