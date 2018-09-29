Rotherham United 0 Stoke City 0: Latest from Millers

Rotherham United faced Stoke City in a televised tea-time clash in the Championship.

Millers started with Michael Smith in attack, after the striker shrugged off a niggling injury.

But it was the visitors who had the first clear chance in the fifth minute. Midfielder Joe Allen picked up the ball, before slipping in Benik Afobe, but the striker's low shot was well saved by Marek Rodak.

If that save was routine, Rodak was called into more urgent action 10 minutes later, diving low to deny Afobe.

In between, Millers midfielder Richie Towell saw his low effort deflected wide, while Smith failed to get any power on a close-range header.

Rotherham: Rodak, Mattock, Vaulks, Ajayi, Wood, Towell, Manning, Newell, Williams, Smith, Jones. Subs: Price, Vyner, Forde, Palmer, Taylor, Wiles, Lewthwaite.

Stoke: Butland, Pieters, Allen, Williams, Ince, Etebo, Afobe, Martins, Berahino, Martina, Woods. Subs: Federici, Adam, Shawcross, Fletcher, Crouch, Bojan, Edwards.