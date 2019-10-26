Rotherham United 0 Wycombe Wanderers 1: Kashket sinks Millers

Wycombe moved up to second in League One with a clinical win at Rotherham United.

In a game of few chances, it was the visitors who took their golden one to claim three points.

It came in the fifth minute, with Scott Kashket capitalising on a mix-up between Rotherham’s defence and goalkeeper and smashing the ball into the bottom corner past the out-of-position Daniel Iversen.

Michael Smith had the best chance to level before the break but he did not get enough contact on his header from Chiedozie Ogbene’s cross.

Rotherham reshuffled in the second half in an attempt to get back into the game but remained largely ineffective against a well-organised Wanderers side.

Kashket saw a sweetly-struck volley acrobatically tipped away by Iversen.

Adebayo Akinfenwa was brought on by the visitors for the closing stages and he helped to run down the clock through five minutes of time added on.