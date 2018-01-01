Rotherham United 1 Blackburn Rovers 1: Blast from the past for delighted Warne thanks to Ball’s late leveller

ROTHERHAM UNITED boss Paul Warne says his side’s fighting spirit reminds him of when he played for the club.

The Millers earned a deserved point against Blackburn when David Ball’s 89th-minute strike cancelled out Bradley Dack’s goal.

It extended their unbeaten run to six games, during which they have claimed eight points from losing positions.

Warne played in a Millers team that was famous for doing similar and he thinks the current crop are showing the same hallmarks.

“It reminds me of the team that I played in. We always use to win games at the end,” he said.

“If we had lost that 1-0 I would still have been really proud to be the manager. To get the equaliser, I thought was just rewards for their efforts.

GOOD OLD DAYS: Rotherham's manager Paul Warne. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“I thought we might have nicked a winner at the end, and that would have been Escape to Victory sort of stuff.

“Against the most in-form team in the league to get a 1-1, that makes me really pleased.

“You’re not going to get it all your own way all the time so character in the dressing room will help you get an extra 10 points a season. They have done really well.”

They were indebted to Ball’s sixth goal in eight games to earn this point as he poked home from close range following a corner.

Dack had put Rovers, who are now unbeaten in 18 in all competitions, in front when he fired home after racing clear, but the Millers were not going to be denied.

Rotherham United: Rodak, Emmanuel, Ajayi, Wood (Ihiekwe 83), Mattock, Forde, Vaulks, Towell, Williams (Newell 58), Yates (Clarke-Harris 59), Ball. Subs not used: O’Donnell, Purrington, Cummings, Wiles

Blackburn Rovers: Raya, Caddis (Nyambe 64), Downing, Mulgrew, Williams, Smallwood, Evans, Bennett, Dack, Conway (Samuel 64), Graham (Ward 85). Subs not used: Leutwiler, Whittingham, Tomlinson, Butterworth

Referee: Martin Coy