Rotherham United 1 Blackburn Rovers 1: Latest from New York Stadium

Rotherham United took a 1-0 half-time lead against Blackburn Rovers at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Millers boss Paul Warne named the same staring XI which were held 1-1 at Reading.

Rotherham - who had drawn their previous five games - started the day in the bottom three.

But they were in front in the second minute - 94 seconds on the clock - with the simplest of goals.

A long throw from Will Vaulks picked out Semi Ajayi, who headed inside David Raya's left-hand post.

Rotherham's long throws were causing Rovers early problems, and when the ball found its way back to Vaulks, he dragged his effort wide.

Millers goalkeeper Marek Rodak collected Jack Rodwell's overhead kick with ease, as the hosts negotiated the opening 20 minutes without trouble.

Blackburn enjoyed more of the game as half-time approached, but some resolute defending kept the visitors out.

Charlie Mulgrew came close to an equaliser in the 48th minute, but his corner somehow went across Rodak's goal.

But two minutes later Blackburn were level. Mulgrew's free-kick caused Rotherham problems, and Amari'i Bell netted.