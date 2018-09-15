Rotherham United 1 Derby County 0: Latest from Millers

Have your say

Rotherham United return to Championship action after the international break with the visit of Derby County to the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The Millers are without defender Sean Raggett following an ankle operation.

The visitors were down to 10 men, Lawrence sent off on 58 minutes, when Rotherham took the lead.

Ryan Manning netted from the penalty spot on 63 minutes.

Rotherham: Rodak; Vyner, Ajayi, Wood, Mattock; Williams, Vaulks, Towell, Manning, Vassell; Smith. Substitutes: Price, Jones, Palmer, Taylor, Wiles, Forde, Proctor.

