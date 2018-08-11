Rotherham United 1 Ipswich Town 0: How the players rated...

Have your say

Leon Wobschall delivers his ratings as Rotherham United beat Ipswich Town in the Championship.

Rotherham United

Rodak. Smart first-half save to deny Harrison and made an important second-half save to turn away Edwards’ fine free-kick. Sound, secure performance on his first home game back with the club. 7

Vyner. Kept his discipline and improved as the game went on. 6.

Ajayi. Struggled initially, with Rodak saving the day after he misjudged the flight of a free-kick. But his response was strong and impressive. 7

Wood. Typically committed at the back, even if he did have it all his own way in the air against Harrison. 6

Mattock. Had his hands full with the lively Edwards at times. Survived a late penalty appeal. 6

Taylor. Lots of effort, but end product not so forthcoming. Replaced by Forde. 5.

Vaulks. Grafted and showed typical heart. Booking for a late challenge.

Palmer. Plenty of perspiration and his energy levels were impressive and competed throughout. 7

Newell. Not his day and was substituted by Williams just after the hour mark. 5.

Smith. Got the glory at the death and finished the game very strongly. Real game performance. 7

Vassell. Put himself about in a high-energy performance and gave absolutely everything. Will be an asset. 8

Substitutes: Williams (Newell 62). Busy on his introduction. 6.

Forde (Taylor 67). Made an impact and went close with a shot before providing an assist for the winner. 7

Jones (Vassell 90).

Not used: Price, Raggett, Wiles, Ball.

Ipswich Town: Bialkowski 7; Donacien 6, Nsiala 7, Chambers 6, Knudsen 6; Skuse 6; Edwards 7(Roberts 82), Chalobah 6, Nolan 7, Ward 6 (Edun 78); Harrison 6 (Jackson 67, 6). Substitutes unused: subs: Gerken, Spence, Sears, Kenlock.

Referee: D Webb (Co.Durham).