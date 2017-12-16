Rotherham United 1 Plymouth 1: How the Millers rated...

Nick Westby delivers his verdict on the Rotherham United players after their 1-1 draw with Plymouth.

Millers player ratings

Marek Rodak: A very quiet afternoon and anything that did come his way he handled with confidence… until getting beaten at his near post by Ryan Taylor. 6

Josh Emmanuel: Looked good going forward and rarely troubled at the back. 6

Richard Wood: An experienced captain really should know better. First booking a tad harsh but when you’re on a yellow, you need to be whiter than white. He wasn’t and his dismissal put Rotherham in trouble. 5

Semi Ajayi: Assured at the back and played some lovely balls out from centre half to get the Millers moving before coming up with the dramatic late intervention of an equaliser. 7

Joe Mattock: Usual reliable self at the back and going forward. Had the shot that led to the save that led to the equalising goal. 7

Anthony Forde: Comfortable in possession and gave Plymouth plenty to think about, particularly goalkeeper Kelle Roos with an inswinging free-kick. 7

Richie Towell: Had a good chance early on and his direct running was a threat. Booked in the first half. 6

Will Vaulks: Looked good going forward, creating Plymouth problems. Dropped into centre back after Wood dismissal and produced a great saving tackle to deny Taylor before Taylor pounced from the resulting corner. 7

Ryan Williams: Carried a real threat down the left. Should have scored in the first half and then created a fine chanced for Forde. 7

David Ball: Most skilful player on the pitch and a menace whenever he got on the ball, causing Plymouth problems. Could have scored first half. 7

Jerry Yates: Largely ineffective but ran his socks off and worked hard. Substituted to make way for a defensive mindset after Wood’s dismissal. 6

Substitutes:

Lee Frecklington: Helped stem the tide when he came on for Jerry Yates following Wood’s dismissal. 6