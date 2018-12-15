Rotherham United 1 Reading 1: Mattock grabs Millers equaliser

Have your say

Joe Mattock popped up with a late equaliser as Rotherham United grabbed a deserved 1-1 draw with Reading in the Championship.

Sam Baldock netted for the visitors in the first half, but Mattock snatched a point in a dramatic finish at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The Millers were unchanged from the side which drew 2-2 at Sheffield Wednesday last week.

Baldock had the game's first chance, but headed wide for the visitors.

Anthony Forde hammered a volley wide for Rotherham, but Baldock opened the scoring on nine minutes.

He beat the hosts' offside trap and drilled the ball beyond Marek Rodak.

It was a physcial battle against two clubs at the wrong end of the Championship. First Michael Smith dragged his long-range shot wide, then Royal midfielder John Swift failed to test Rodak from distance.

A testing free-kick caused panic in Reading's defence and the loose ball was fired goalbound by Richie Towell only to smash against a wall of bodies.

Will Vaulks was next to try his luck from distance, but his shot zipped the wrong side of the post.

The visitors should have made it 2-0 after two glorious chances.

First, Baldock blazed over from eight yards out, after a perfect low cross from Swift picked him out in the centre.

Then, the striker played a neat one-two with Swift in the box and the latter saw his shot well saved by Rodak.

Rodak kept the Millers in the game with another fine save to deny Gareth McCleary just before half-time.

Rotherham had to improve in the seond half, and they did, as Paul Warne brought on Jamie Proctor and Clark Robertson at the break.

Twice the hosts tested the Reading goalkeeper Anssi Jaakkola, who did well to palm away Towell's fierce effort, before diving low to turn away Robertson's close-range effort.

The Millers were playing with much more urgency, Vaulks hammered his shot straight at the goalkeeper, who also got down to thwart Proctor's effort.

But Reading were dangerous going forward, Rodak palming away Andy Yiadom's stinging effort, while Josh Sims hit the post from close range.

Vaulks blazed over for Rotherham as they pushed forward for an equaliser.

And the hosts will wonder how they did not level, as Proctor was inches away from Joe Newell's teasing cross, before Yiadom hacked Vaulks's header off the line with five minutes left.

The equaliser finally arrived from an unlikely source, Joe Mattock scrambling the ball home in a crowded box.