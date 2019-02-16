Rotherham United 1 Sheffield Wednesday 1: HT.... Forestieri and Taylor net in derby

Have your say

TWO goals inside 86 seconds ensured Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday went in level after a cracking first half.

The Owls took the lead through Fernando Forestieri on 37 minutes but were pegged back almost instantly through Jon Taylor.

On the balance of play, Rotherham should really have had an iron-grip on proceedings before Forestieri made the breakthrough but poor finishing cost Paul Warne’s men.

Michaell Smith’s miss was the worst of the trio that let Wednesday off the hook.

Teed up by Michael Ihiekwe and just 12 yards out, the Millers striker side-footed a shot wide of the target when he simply had to hit the target.

Moments earlier, Anthony Forde had been denied by Keiren Westwood when one-on-one with the goalkeeper after dispossessing Michael Hector.

Wednesday’s hat-trick of let-offs was completed just after the half-hour, Joe Mattock firing high and wide when well placed.

Adam Reach then hit the post as the Owls finally stirred in attack before Forestieri finished with aplomb.

The Millers raced up the other end and Taylor volleyed in from a Smith cross.