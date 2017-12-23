Rotherham United 2 MK Dons 1: Warne hails Millers display

Rotherham United battled from 1-0 down to clinch all three ponts against MK Dons in League One.

Chuks Aneke fired the visitors in front with a ninth-minute free-kick.

But Paul Warne’s Millers battled back to take a 2-1 lead into half-time.

Semi Ajayi netted after good work from Jerry Yates, before Will Vaulks fired in a long-range strike on 29 minutes.

“I thought we were excellent today,” said Warne. “The only thing that lacked from our performance was a third goal. That would have put a lot of nerves at ease.

“The last three games we were a little bit down on size for obvious reasons. Jerry and Bally up top were ace today but on set-pieces they were definitely bigger and stronger than us. So I asked the lads to defend with their lives on set-pieces, and I thought they did that. That was the only real threat I felt they had against us.

“I thought we created more than enough chances to win a game. Today I was pleased with both the performance and the result. I’m just disappointed we didn’t get the third goal our play merited.”