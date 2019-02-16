Rotherham United 2 Sheffield Wednesday 2: How the players rated...

Richard Sutcliffe delivers his player ratings after Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday played out a 2-2 draw in the Championship.

Rotherham United

Rodak 6: No chance of keeping out either goal. Also beaten by Reach after Owls man had latched on to weak back header from Mattock but ball struck post.

Jones 7: After being caused a couple of problems by Boyd early on, he settled down well. Could, though, possibly consider himself fortunate to escape with a yellow card after looking to be out of control when lunging at Hutchinson early in second half.

Ihiekwe 6: Teed up Smith with an incisive pass in first half but striker made a total hash of finish. Took one for the team when diving in on Forestieri as the Owls man was about to break clear, booked for his troubles.

Robertson 7: Only member of back four to avoid a booking. Read the game well and threw himself into every challenge.

Mattock 6: Blazed high and wide when presented with a great opening just after the half hour. Unfortunately, fell to his right rather than left foot. Booked.

Ajayi 7: Provided barrier in front of back four with a couple of timely tackles as Wednesday threatened to break. Denied a goal by Reach header off line. Booked.

Forde 6: One of three changes from the side that drew at Hull, he glanced an early header wide. Later denied by a fine save from Westwood when through one-on-one with goalkeeper. Substituted.

Vaulks 8: Drove the Millers forward with his energy and desire. Never better illustrated than when raced 60 yards to set up a chance for Towell.

Towell 7: Wasted a great break midway through the second half when allowed himself to be crowded out after being played clear. More than made amends, however, by firing in off the inside of the post to put United 2-1 up.

Taylor 7: Brought in by Warne and repaid faith with a thunderous volleyed finish for equaliser. Capped an excellent first half, his right wing delivery causing problems for Owls defence.

Smith 6: Dreadful miss midway through the first half, the Millers striker side-footing wide when should have scored. Made amends with cross for United’s equaliser through Taylor.

Substitutes

Newell (for Forde 63) 6: Brought on to pep things up and he provided the assist for Towell’s strike. Unfortunate that another delivery later on was scrambled to safety.

Williams (for Taylor 78) - Created a late chance for Smith but he headed wide.

Sheffield Wednesday

Westwood 6: Had no chance with Taylor equaliser. Rescued his side earlier by denying Forde when the Millers man was through one-on-one after dispossessing Hector.

Palmer 6: Unable to make any inroads down the flank in an attacking sense but stood firm in defence.

Hector 5: Clashed with Smith towards the end of first half but, otherwise, seemed to be relishing such a physical battle. Huge let-off when dispossessed by Forde and Westwood saved and he was also culpable for the second with a dreadful free-kick, closely followed by a clearing header that went straight to Newell. Pushed up front late on to try and force an equaliser.

Thorniley 6: Often found himself up against Smith and he stood up to the challenge well. Read the game well. His total commitment led to the defender requiring lengthy treatment on the field after a clash of heads. Substituted.

Fox 6: Up against Taylor and had trouble at times, especially preventing the wideman getting the ball into the box.

Boyd 5: Started brightly down the left flank but faded the longer the game went on. Booked and then substituted.

Hutchinson 6: Loves a strong challenge and there was plenty of opportunity in a derby where both sides were fully committed throughout. Helped snuff out the danger when Millers broke midway through second half and Towell had a great chance.

Bannan 5: Found it hard to get into proceedings during the first half. Little bit more of an impact early after the restart but again that quickly faded.

Reach 7: Struck the post after latching on to a poor Mattock header and then set up Forestieri for the opening goal. Two vital interventions near the end denied Millers, including a goal-line clearance from Ajayi header.

Forestieri 7: One of two changes from the side that drew at Millwall in midweek, he came alive when within sight of goal. Lovely cool finish to put the visitors ahead and the Millers defence could never rest when he was on the ball. Booked, as frustration got the better of him. Shown a second yellow card after equaliser.

Joao 5: Couple of clumsy early touches set the tone for a largely anonymous display. No surprise when substituted before the hour.

Substitutes

Fletcher (for Joao 57) 7: Headed over just after the hour and then suffered a clash of heads that left the striker bloodied. Great aerial threat, particularly in latter stages that led to pressure building for equaliser.

Aarons (for Boyd 75) - Neat and tidy on the ball.

Iorfa (for Thorniley 90) - Unlikely hero, the January signing prodding in an equaliser at the death to rescue a point.