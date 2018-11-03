Rotherham United 2 Swansea City 1: Manning double rescues Millers

Two second-half penalties from substitute Ryan Manning completed an incredible turnaround as Rotherham defeated Swansea 2-1.

The visitors dominated proceedings for much of the match but the paid the price for not adding to their goal tally when on top.

Swansea arrived at the New York Stadium looking for a third straight win and certainly looked the in-form side for the vast majority of the match.

They took the lead on 25 minutes when livewire Daniel James scampered down the left and crossed for Oliver McBurnie to finish neatly past Marek Rodak.

The visiting side continued to create the more of the chances and James blazed over from Connor Roberts's cut-back. Rodak then had to block Bersant Celina's effort.

Rotherham's sole effort of a frustrating half came from Semi Ajayi whose header was gathered by Kristoffer Nordfeldt.

The Millers made a change at half-time with Manning brought on for the ineffective Kyle Vassell but it was again the visitors who started the brighter.

Roberts found space down the right and crossed for Leroy Fer but his side-footed effort was kept out by Rodak.

Jay Fulton was the next to come close. The midfielder was given far too much licence to roam forward but fired over the bar following a long run.

Another Rotherham substitution failed to change the momentum of the game as the Welsh side continued their dominance with Celina firing narrowly wide.

While there was only a one goal difference Rotherham still had a sniff. The home side's best hope looked like coming from a set-piece and Manning threatened with a long-range free-kick which had to be pushed out by Nordfeldt.

Paul Warne brought on the physical presence of Jamie Proctor for the final 15 minutes and it paid off as he was felled by Nordfeldt for a penalty.

Manning stepped up on 78 minutes and slotted in his third spot-kick of the season.

Rotherham's belief instantly grew and they suddenly looked like being the side more likely to find a winner and they got the chance to do so from the spot again on 86 minutes.

A short free-kick was played to Will Vaulks whose powerful shot was adjudged to have been handled by Fer.

Manning again stepped up and fired into the top corner to seal an astonishing turnaround.

The Millers kept hold of the ball throughout five minutes of added on time to record a memorable win.