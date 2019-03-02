Rotherham United 3 Blackburn Rovers 2: I think we scored too early, says proud Warne

Rotherham manager Paul Warne praised two-goal Semi Ajayi following their 3-2 Sky Bet Championship win over Blackburn.

Ajayi, who has been converted from a central defender to a defensive midfielder, now has three goals in two games and four since the end of January.? He netted the opener and the decisive goal as Rotherham ended their winless run of nine games to give their survival chances a major boost.

Rotherham United v Blackburn Rovers. Picture: Dean Atkins

The Nigerian international powered the Millers into a second-minute lead but Amari’i Bell’s volley levelled the scores in the second half.?

Half-time substitute Ryan Williams prodded Rotherham back in front and Ajayi’s powerful header looked to have made the points secure with seven minutes to go.

A penalty deep into injury time from Charlie Mulgrew, following a foul on Danny Graham from Billy Jones, made the final moments tense but Rotherham clung on.

Warne said: “We were a bit nervy and it sounds a stupid thing to say, but I think we scored too early.

“I have been critical of the team for not taking chances but we took 100 per cent of our chances. For us to beat them gives the lads a bit of confidence.

“It’s three massive points in this league. To get three points, when not playing so well, is a treat.

“It felt like their goal was coming. I think Blackburn are a really good team. When they scored it took the pressure of our lads because it was all equal again.

“Overall I am really proud of the points and the lads for digging in. All we can do is try and win and it looks like we have pulled other teams into it.

“We have been working with him (Semi) because his timing is not bad and his leap is a joke but then it doesn’t seem to hit him. Today he got two headers and if he got two every week I’d be well happy. It’s good to share the goals out.

“We don’t make it easy but we are good value for money.”

Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray was furious with his side’s defensive display as they made it six games without victory.

He said: “We are obviously disappointed. It’s a common theme now. If you can’t keep clean sheets you are not going to win games.

“There were a lot of positives but the negatives are there right in front of our face.

“If you can’t get the ball out of your box then you’re in trouble and to be fair our main header is not available at the moment. This is not just a one off. It has happened for four or five weeks. There is an inability to keep clean sheets.

“We are going to have to win a few more matches but I will sort it out when I get a chance to sort it out. The players have been told that. They have to dig in, stick together and keep going.”

Mowbray hinted that an overhaul of players is needed in the summer.

He added: “We came out of League One, like Rotherham. You have to improve and get better.

“We have to do the same. It’s football, if you stand still, you’re going backwards. So we will resolve the problems in front of us when we get the opportunity.”