Rotherham United and Paul Warne united in frustration

Rotherham United were left frustrated after a 0-0 home draw with Shrewsbury Town in League One.

The home side had the better of the chances but Shrewsbury’s resolve earned them a point.

Freddie Ladapo forced Shrewsbury goalkeeper Max O’Leary into an early diving save with a shot from the edge of the box.

A Rotherham penalty shout was turned away after ex-Shrewsbury man Carlton Morris went down too easily in the box.

The visitors’ first effort on goal was kept out by Daniel Iversen after Ryan Giles had dribbled across the box before shooting.

It took until after the hour mark for any real quality to materialise in the second half, but Rotherham’s in-form winger Jake Hastie’s shot was easily dealt with by O’Leary following a clever ball to the winger from Matt Crooks.

Morris had the best chance to score the winner but he poked wide from close range from Ben Wiles’ knockdown.

“I can’t knock the lads’ efforts,” said Millers manager Paul Warne. “They’re down in the dumps.

“Our best chance fell to Carlton six or seven yards out and you would fancy him to score from there.”

Shrewsbury saw out the five minutes added time to bag the point which keeps them above Rotherham in the table.

Warne said: “The good thing is we haven’t lost to a team above us in the table.

“But if we’re going to have a successful season we need to start creating more chances and taking them.”

Rotherham United: Iversen, Jones, Ihiekwe, Robertson, Mattock, Wiles, Lindsay, Crooks, Ladapo (Smith 67), Morris, Hastie (MacDonald 82). Unused substitutes: Wood, Barlaser, Price, Lamy, Southern-Cooper.

Shrewsbury Town: O’Leary, Williams, Ebanks-Landell, Beckles, Love, Norburn, Goss, Laurent (Edwards 86), Giles, Lang (Cummings 74), Whalley (Walker 90). Unused substitutes: Golbourne, Vincelot, Udoh, Agius.

Referee: C Boyeson (E Yorkshire).