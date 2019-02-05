Rotherham United face FA rap over clash in Lions’ Den

ROTHERHAM UNITED have been charged by the Football Association following a melee during the goalless draw at relegation rivals Millwall.

The Lions must also answer an identical charge of “failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion”, according to a spokesman for the governing body.

A challenge by Millers captain Richard Wood just before the hour mark on goalkeeper Jordan Archer sparked a clash at The Den that saw the two sets of players square up to each other.

Both clubs have until 6pm tomorrow to respond to the charge.

Speaking after Saturday’s match, Millwall manager Neil Harris claimed Wood should have been dismissed for the tackle.

“From what I saw it is a horrendous challenge,” said the former striker. “The lad jumps over Shaun Williams, two-footed, to challenge Jordan Archer. Whether the ball is loose or not is irrelevant. It is a nasty challenge.

“The referee has seen the challenge, but thinks the ball was there. If he has seen the challenge, gives a card for the challenge, it has to be a red one.

“I can see why my players reacted the way they did and I will support them one million per cent if we were to get into any trouble for that.”

Wood was cautioned by referee Andy Madley for his part in an incident that left Archer requiring treatment.