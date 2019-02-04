Rotherham United fans will ‘go naked in the streets’ if we win away, admits boss Paul Warne

Rotherham United picked up their first away point since the start of December as they held Millwall to a goalless draw at the Den.

Millwall came into the game on a high after their dramatic FA Cup defeat of Everton, but never really threatened to take all three points, apart from efforts at the very start and end.

In fact, it was the visitors who looked the more likely to win for much of the game, but Michael Smith missed two excellent opportunities early in the second half, and with them spurned the chance to lift the Millers four points clear of the relegation zone.

“We’re not bad away from home, and we create chances. At the crucial moments in games, we let ourselves down in one box, and don’t take our chances in the other box,” said Millers manager Paul Warne.

“In fairness to the fans who kindly come to support us every away game, they’ll probably go naked in the streets if we actually do get an away win, and nobody wants to see that, especially in this weather!”

Warne switched to a back five in an attempt to turn his side’s away fortunes around – the Millers have not won on the road all season and have picked up just four points away from home.

And it proved successful, with Millwall failing to break down their visitors, and largely limited to chances from set-pieces.

Rotherham improved after the break and they had much the better of the second half.

First Semi Ajayi went close, firing narrowly over the bar when the ball dropped to him from a long throw, and then Smith seized on some hesitant Millwall defender, only to be denied by Jordan Archer when clean through on goal.

Seconds later Smith had another golden chance to put the visitors ahead – Archer flapped at a cross, the ball dropped to the striker, but his shot was blocked on the line.

Millwall barely mustered a shot in the second half, although Clark Robertson very nearly headed into his own goal under very little pressure.

However, the hosts should have won it with the final kick of the game, Jed Wallace racing clear and squaring for Lee Gregory, who somehow missed the target from six yards.

Millwall: Archer, Romeo, Hutchinson, Cooper, M Wallace, J Wallace, Williams, Leonard, Marshall, Thompson (Morison 65), Gregory. Unused substitutes: Onyedinma, Ferguson, Pearce, Martin, Tunnicliffe, O’Brien.

Rotherham United: Rodak, Ihiekwe, Wood, Robertson, Jones, Vaulks, Ajayi, Crooks (Towell 89), Mattock, Smith, Yates (Vassell 67). Unused substitutes: Vyner, Forde, Taylor, Price, Newell.

Referee: A Madley (West Yorkshire).