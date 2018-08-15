Rotherham United: Fringe men give Warne something to think about

Paul Warne admits he has a selection headache ahead of this weekend's Yorkshire derby against Leeds United.

A Rotherham side showing nine changes comfortably swept aside Wigan Athletic on Tuesday night to progress into the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Warne was impressed with the appetite of his team, especially with a trip to Elland Road on the horizon.

"We asked a lot of the lads, with people playing out of position," said Warne, who saw Michael Proctor's brace and Semi Ajayi's header seal a 3-1 win.

"The cup gives an opportunity to those on the periphery and I thought a lot of them came out of it with real credit.

"My lads are dogged and their work ethic can never be questioned.

"It's nice to win matches and gives the lads more and more confidence.

"I wanted to use it as a chance for people to try and get in the team and show what they can do."

With the loan window remaining open until the end of the month, Warne admits he is still keen to bolster his squad.

"I've only got two and young Ben Wiles," Warne said, when quizzed on his central midfield options.

"We ask a lot out of our players so you can see how hard they work.

"We definitely need one, probably two centre-midfielders."