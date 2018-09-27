Rotherham United hit by dual injury blow for the visit of Stoke

Have your say

Rotherham United have suffered a double injury blow ahead of tomorrow’s Championship visit of Stoke City.

Manager Paul Warne’s squad – already down to the bare bones with the loss of Clark Robertson (groin) and Sean Raggett (ankle) – have lost another two players to injuries.

The Millers boss is refusing to reveal the players’ identities, but both will be missing for the next month.

“I have got a couple of injuries who will be missing,” said Warne.

“It isn’t great, but as I have always said, next man up.

“One is three to four weeks, one will be out for six weeks. They are both pretty severe injuries.”

But Rotherham are boosted by the return to fitness of midfielder Joe Newell, who has been sidelined for a month with a hip/groin injury.

“Joe Newell was pretty instrumental in our season last year,” said Warne.

“He has had a bit of a staggered start with a bit of a hip/groin issue.

“This is really his first full week’s training that he has been pain free.

“He has looked outstanding at times in training and it will be nice to see him on the grass.”

The Millers have picked up nine points from their opening nine games and were unlucky to fall to an 86th-minute penalty at Nottingham Forest last weekend.

While the Millers always come first for Warne, he is excited by another sport this weekend – golf’s Ryder Cup, which tees off today.

The Millers chief believes golf’s battle between Europe and the USA is the world’s best sporting event.

“I love the Ryder Cup,” he said. “It is the best sporting event, I think, and is not beaten by anything.

“I am a football bloke, love the NFL, but I don’t even think the Super Bowl or World Cup final beats it.

“The best thing about it is it’s tense from the first shot to the last.

“Considering I get anxious from being tense for two hours on a Saturday that’s like three days of absolute agony.

“I love it. So (for today’s) training there won’t be any extras.

“They will be straight off the training pitch. I will convince them it’s to keep them fresh, but deep down I will be desperate to put the Ryder Cup on.

“Life is about experiences. If you can watch the Ryder Cup – even if you don’t like golf – that is TV gold.”