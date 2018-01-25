Rotherham United hit January target with capture of midfielder Palmer

ROTHERHAM UNITED have signed leading transfer window midfield target Matty Palmer from Burton Albion for an undisclosed six-figure fee.

The capture of Derby-born Palmer further adds to the feel-good factor prevalent at the Millers, who have now landed their number one target to replace Lee Frecklington.

The 22-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half year deal.

In the last few days, Rotherham made a significant breakthrough in their quest to sign Palmer, who has been on the radar for several weeks and he has now arrived for a six-figure fee after a deal was brokered between both clubs.

Palmer’s arrival adds to the signing of Bury striker Michael Smith and will further bolster the Millers’ push for promotion via the League One play-offs.

The midfielder won promotion to the Championship with Burton in 2015-16 and featured 32 times in all competitions in that historic campaign.

Rotherham manager Paul Warne. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

He came through the ranks at the Pirelli Stadium, making 158 appearances in league and cup, scoring eight goals and also has League One experience with Oldham Athletic, where he spent a loan spell in early 2016 before being recalled by his parent club.

Palmer has featured 14 times this season for the Brewers and scored a wonder goal in their 3-1 home loss to Sheffield United in mid-November.

He also netted a cracking strike against the Millers in a 2-1 home win last season.

On Palmer’s sale, Burton manager Nigel Clough said: “Rotherham made an offer and the club has accepted it. I think regular first-team football will be the attraction and his contract is up in the summer, so I think that a fresh start with Rotherham, in the mix for promotion will be a good move.”