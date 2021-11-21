Rotherham United investigating racist abuse in League One game with Cambridge United

Rotherham United are investigating an alleged incident of racist abuse during their 3-1 win over Cambridge on Saturday.

By YP Sport
Sunday, 21st November 2021, 5:48 pm
A general view of the AESSEAL New York Stadium, Rotherham. (Picture: PA)

A visiting supporter has complained of being abused and the club will investigate it alongside South Yorkshire Police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A club statement read: “Rotherham United are disappointed to learn of an alleged incident of racial abuse aimed at a Cambridge United supporter during Saturday’s game at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

“The club will now investigate the incident and work closely with South Yorkshire Police to bring anyone guilty of such a claim to justice.

“The club will be making no further comment at this time.”

League OneCambridgeSouth Yorkshire Police