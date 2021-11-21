Rotherham United investigating racist abuse in League One game with Cambridge United

A general view of the AESSEAL New York Stadium, Rotherham. (Picture: PA)

A visiting supporter has complained of being abused and the club will investigate it alongside South Yorkshire Police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A club statement read: “Rotherham United are disappointed to learn of an alleged incident of racial abuse aimed at a Cambridge United supporter during Saturday’s game at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

“The club will now investigate the incident and work closely with South Yorkshire Police to bring anyone guilty of such a claim to justice.