Rotherham United keen to keep hold of midfielder Newell

ROTHERHAM UNITED have opened contract talks with midfielder Joe Newell.

The former Peterborough United midfielder has been impressive form in recent weeks during the Millers’ excellent recent run with manager Paul Warne keen to pin him down to a new deal.

On Newell, whose current contract ends in June, Warne said: “Newelly is in the team playing really well. We have made contact with his agent and he has given us signs that he wants to stay so that is hopefully something we can do in the next few weeks.

“Out of all my starting XI at the moment there is no one, apart from the loans, who are out of contract so we are pretty on hand with it, there are no issues.

“We have started the ball rolling with Newelly, hopefully we can get that sorted.”