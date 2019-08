Have your say

Clark Robertson struck an 84th-minute winner to hand Rotherham United a winning return to life in League One.

Paul Warne’s Millers - relegated from the Championship last season - led through Freddie Ladapo on 29 minutes.

But Tom Piggott levelled for the hosts on 50 minutes.

However, it was defender Robertson who had the last laugh, scoring to give the Millers maximum points.