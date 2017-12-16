Rotherham United reaction: Plymouth draw “felt like a win” admits Warne

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne said his side’s late equaliser in a 1-1 draw with lowly Plymouth ‘felt like a win’.

Semi Ajayi pounced to hammer home a ‘93rd-minute’ equaliser to cancel out former Millers’ striker Ryan Taylor’s header eight minutes from time.

That came after Millers captain Richard Wood was sent off for two bookable offences shortly after the break, changing the course of a game Rotherham had been dominating prior to that moment.

“I’m pretty proud really, in the first half we were the only team trying to win the game,” said Warne, whose side have not won at home since October 14 and have won only two of their last 11 games.

“We’re going to have to get used to teams trying to get a point and playing on the counter attack.

“With Woody getting sent off straight after half-time, we’d have taken a draw then. We’re pretty pleased that even with 10 men they didn’t really tear us apart.

“To get the equaliser late on, to come away with a draw makes it feel like a win.

“We kept going, the players have got a lot of belief.

“First half was probably the best we’ve played for a long time without creating many chances. If we’d have scored early it might have opened up, but in the end it was an uncomfortable afternoon.”