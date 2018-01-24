Rotherham United’s Newell looking to keep top six momentum going

ROTHERHAM UNITED midfielder Joe Newell believes the club’s initial New Year target of opening up the race for the play-offs has been achieved.

The Millers returned to the top six on Tuesday night by continuing their dominance over Bradford City at the New York Stadium.

Bradford have not scored in four visits to Rotherham’s home of the past five-and-a-half years and that rarely looked like changing during a deserved 2-0 win for the Millers.

By extending their unbeaten run to nine games, Paul Warne’s side also helped further concertina a league table that not so long ago looked to be heavily weighted in favour of the top five.

Asked about the race for promotion, Newell replied: “Blackburn and Wigan are in the top two, with Shrewsbury just behind. But Bradford and Scunthorpe have been dragged back into the pack. A couple of weeks ago, it looked just one play-off place up for grabs due to the gap.

“But that has been closed and it could be four from six or seven to get the play-off spots. We need to keep the momentum going. We have worked so hard to get in the top six, we just have to stay there.”

Rotherham are without a game this weekend due to scheduled opponents, Milton Keynes Dons, still being in the FA Cup.

With seventh-placed Charlton Athletic in action at Blackpool, the Millers could be back outside the top six come 5pm on Saturday.

What can not be in doubt, however, is that Rotherham are building the required momentum to become a permanent fixture in the race for promotion.

Newell, one of the goal-scorers against Bradford, added: “The squad is probably one of the best squads I have been involved in, in terms of quality. The gaffer could pick a completely different 11 next week and we would be just as strong.

“It is good for him but also makes his job harder to pick a team. We have got good faith in each other.

“Personally speaking and being back in the team, I would love a game on Saturday but we had a break a couple of weeks ago so we will probably get a couple of days off to refresh. The way we play, it is important to keep us fresh.

“I couldn’t get my breath back in the first half but I got the goal and felt good. It was nice to get back out there. It is frustrating when you train every day and can’t get in the team.”