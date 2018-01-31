Rotherham United send Jonson Clarke-Harris to Coventry City on loan

OUT-OF-FAVOUR Rotherham United striker Jonson-Clarke Harris has joined League Two promotion-chasers Coventry City on loan for the rest of the season.

The former Oldham forward and one-time Millers record buy has struggled for game time, form and regular starts this season after signing a new 12-month deal last summer after proving his fitness after his 2016-17 campaign was ravaged by a serious knee injury.

Chesterfield had been interested in signing the 23-year-old, but a deal did not transpire and also scuppered Bradford’s hope of bringing in Spireities top-scorer Kristian Dennis, with the Derbyshire club unable to agree a deal to sign Clarke-Harris as a potential replacement.

Coventry has promptly stepped up in to sign Leicester-born Clarke-Harris.

Earlier today, another Millers fringe player in Alex Bray joined League Two strugglers Forest Green on loan for the remainder of the season.